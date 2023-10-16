Holly Willoughby's exit, replacement: Kerry Katona shares her opinion

Kerry Katona breaks silence on Holly Willoughby's exit, replacement

Kerry Katona has shared her opinion about Holly Willoughby's sudden exit from This Morning after 14 years, saying everyone was "waiting" for Phillip Schofield's former co-host to quit the show.

The 43-year-old "I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!" star said that she "wasn’t surprised" Holly had quit.

In her column for OK!, Katona wrote: "Holly Willoughby has stepped away from This Morning and I think it was the right time, I wasn’t surprised. We were kind of all waiting for it, weren’t we? I give Holly her due and I think that everyone has to move on at some point, it’s nice to have shake-ups in TV too."



Reveling her own choice, she went on: "ITV haven’t said who will replace her yet but I really like Christine Lampard, I think she’d be great. I like Craig Doyle too, he and Christine would make an amazing team."

Lorraine’s regular stand-in Christine also has experience presenting the programme after previously appearing with both Holly and her former co-star Phillip Schofield.



It comes week after Holly confirmed she was quitting the daytime show in a statement shared to Instagram last week, saying: "I have let ITV know today that after 14 years, I will not be returning to This Morning."

Craig is one of the rotating presenters fronting the show following Holly’s departure. The regular team also includes Alison Hammond, Dermot O’Leary, Josie Gibson, Ben Shephard and Rochelle Humes.