Harry, Meghan put their 'companionate relationship' on full display

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle jetted off to an island in St. Vincent after their brief visit to NYC

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are taking time off from their regular duties to relax in each other’s company.

Speaking to The Mirror, body language expert Judi James reflected on the couple’s latest outing to the Caribbean, mere days after their visit to New York for the Archewell Foundation Parents’ Summit.

A passer-by sent a photo of the Sussexes to the Daily Mail over the weekend, in which they could be seen exiting a gourmet food store at the Sandy Lane Yacht Club and Marina in Glossy Bay.

The back-shot featured Harry and Meghan walking hand-in-hand on a pavement, dressed in their best outfits for a vacation.

"If this pose is spontaneous then we can see that Meghan walks like a catwalk model even when she’s off-duty,” expressed Judi.

She went on to observe that the “way she extends her arm to hold Harry’s hand without turning her head to look at him or speak suggests a silent display of affection,” adding: “As though the shop they’ve just been in has caused a temporary glitch in their normally tactile bonding rituals.”

"It suggests them walking away in a sunset of their own happiness and love. And the not-yet-completed hand hold with both extending their arms prior to locking hints at a companionate relationship, as though they’re just enjoying one another’s company alone,” the expert added.