Will Smith, wife Jada Pinkett first public interaction since separation news

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith have been separated for seven years

Will Smith is canceling out all the noise, and Jada Pinkett Smith is right behind him.

The 55-year-old actor seemingly responded to the ongoing discourse about the pair’s complex relationship on the internet, after Jada revealed that they have been separated for the last seven years.

“Notifications off :),” he captioned his latest Instagram post.

The post featured the Men In Black actor kicking back in a yacht as the voiceover on the video said, “Fun fact about me, I can take a nap almost anywhere.”

The Girls Trip star made a point to respond to the telling video, taking to comments to add a laughing and a crying emoji.

The estranged couple’s latest interaction comes after Jada revealed in her memoir that they haven’t lived in the same house for nearly a decade, and no longer refer to each other as husband and wife.

However, she noted that the pair will “never get a divorce” despite their estrangement and differences.

Together, Will and Jada are parents to two kids, son Jaden and daughter Willow.