‘Rick and Morty’ Season 7: Justin Roiland replacement revealed

Rick and Morty, which premiered on Sunday, October 15, finally revealed the replacement of Justin Roiland: Ian Cardoni.

The names were unveiled in the credits of the season premiere on Sunday. Moreover, the opening credits also omitted the usual ‘Created by Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon’ and only featured the show’s logo, via Variety.

Roiland was not only the co-creator of the series, which debuted in 2013 and has received critical acclaim, but also voiced several characters including the titular Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith.

Adult Swim, which is owned by Cartoon Network Studios, fired Roiland in January after he was charged with domestic violence.

NBC News first reported that Roiland was charged with one count of domestic battery with corporal injury and one count of false imprisonment by menace, violence, fraud or deceit in Orange County based on an alleged 2020 incident with an unnamed Jane Doe that Roiland was dating.

Roiland was also the lead voice actor on Hulu’s animated comedy series Solar Opposites; Dan Stevens has been announced as his replacement for the voice of lead character Korvo.

Rick and Morty has been renewed by Adult Swim through Season 10.