Jada Pinkett exhibits huge smile amid Will Smith separation news

Jada Pinkett Smith spotted all smiles after revealing the shocking news of her separation of 7 years from Will Smith.



The Red Table Talk host beamed broadly into the camera after landing at JFK Airport in New York City on Saturday night, according to images acquired exclusively by Page Six.

As she left the airport, Pinkett Smith was noticeably ringless, with her brown coat's wraparound hood giving her a snug appearance.

The 52-year-old Girls Trip star hasn't been spotted out except this Saturday outing in public, since shockingly admitting she and the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum haven't lived together in seven years.

“We’re still figuring it out,” she told People Wednesday.

Adding, “We’ve been doing some really heavy-duty work together. We just got deep love for each other, and we are going to figure out what that looks like for us.”

Due to their divorce, Pinkett Smith acknowledged that she was surprised by Smith's iconic 2022 Oscars slap, telling the magazine that she initially believed it was a "skit."

The actress said that she was even more shocked because the I Am Legend star referred to her as his "wife" during the heated situation in an interview with NBC that was made public on Friday.

She told the Today show co-host Hoda Kotb,“First of all, I’m really shocked, because mind you, I’m not there. We haven’t called each other husband and wife in a long time.”

“I’m really worried for Will because I don’t know what’s going on.”