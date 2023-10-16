Travis Kelce spotted leaving Taylor Swift's apartment: Story behind their meetup

Travis Kelce on a Sunday afternoon, was observed leaving Taylor Swift's Tribeca apartment, and shortly after, he made his way to MetLife Stadium to support his brother, Jason, in a game against the New York Jets.

However, conspicuously absent was Kelce's new romantic interest.



Taylor Swift appeared poised to attend her second NFL game of the week, having recently witnessed her new partner, Travis Kelce, and the Kansas City Chiefs secure victory over the Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football.

Anticipation surrounding the couple's presence at MetLife Stadium grew after they were seen hand-in-hand during a date night in New York City on Saturday.

The A-list couple further delighted fans by dining at Nobu before making surprise appearances during the 49th season premiere episode of Saturday Night Live.

Taylor Swift seemed to distance herself from her new partner, Jason Kelce, and the Philadelphia Eagles' game held in New Jersey.

Despite this, Travis Kelce was photographed leaving Swift's Tribeca apartment, sporting a green Palm Angels tracksuit around 3 pm on Sunday, following a night spent together.



Travis Kelce was later spotted near the sidelines at MetLife Stadium, accompanied by some friends.



