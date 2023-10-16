Suzanne Somers passing: Khloe Kardashian, Olivia Munn, and more remember her at 76

Suzanne Somers' passing elicits tributes from the entertainment industry.

In the wake of Suzanne Somers' passing at the age of 76, several notable celebrities, including Khloe Kardashian, Olivia Munn, and Andy Cohen, were among the first to pay their respects to the late star.

The iconic Three's Company actress, who would have celebrated her 77th birthday on Monday, succumbed to a prolonged battle with cancer, as confirmed by her publicist.



Khloe Kardashian took to her Instagram account to express her heartfelt sorrow, stating, "This one hurts my heart. I love you @suzannesomers."

Andy Cohen shared a throwback photo of himself with Somers from their time on his Watch What Happens Live show, accompanied by a series of red heart emojis as a symbol of his affection and remembrance.

Actress Olivia Munn chose to reshare an Instagram post featuring a photo of Suzanne Somers, expressing her condolences with a single broken heart emoji.

These tributes from fellow celebrities reflect the profound impact Somers had on those who had the privilege of knowing her and her work.

Khloe Kardashian shared a post, saying, "I'll never forget your positive loving outlook on life. Your sweet heart and gentle spirit!"

She accompanied these words with a row of broken heart and tearful emojis, concluding with, "Rest, dance, smile in paradise...."

Reality TV personality Bethenny Frankel expressed her shock at the tragic news with a heartfelt Instagram video.

Frankel began by emphasizing the loss, stating, "Suzanne Somers has passed away, which is such tragic news."