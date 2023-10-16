Top 15 films streaming on Netflix right now

Stills from A Man Called Otto, Arrival, They Clones Tyrone, and Heart of Stone

The fact that Netflix is home to a plethora of films - both originals and classics - is both a good and a bad thing. While it comes in handy if you have just the film in mind after a long day, it is nothing less of a trial when you are forced to handpick one among thousands on the spot.

Hence, to make things a tad bit easier we have assorted a collection of films - be it a romantic comedy, an action-thriller, or a heartwarming tear-jerker, it varies among almost every genre you can think of.

Set It Up:

set it up

Driven solely by the electrifying chemistry between the main leads, Zoey Dutch and Glen Powell, the film became a flagbearer of romantic-comedies since its release in 2018. Though its supporting stars, Lucy Liu, Taye Diggs, Pete Davidson delivered some of the best performances at their end as well.

Dune:

Dune

The book adaption is an absolutely stunning cinematic feat for the lovers of sci-fi and adventure. Nevertheless, a sprinkle of slow burn romance between the main leads, Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya, makes it worth a watch too.

The second installment of Dune is also set to hit the theatres next year.

Fair Play:

Fair play

The latest steamy thriller saw Phoebe Dynevor in her absolute element as she gave one of the best performances of all time. Renowned for playing a character of a meek girl in the Bridgerton universe, Dynevor shut down all prospects of being type cast with her dynamic performance alongside Alden Ehrenreich.

Love Is In The Air:

Love is in the air

The 2023 release is the proof that a complicated storyline does not make a film good - instead, take two of the most good looking actors to lead, coupled with a gorgeous set location, and watch a cute-sy rom-com make your heart flutter in more ways than one.

Spy Kids: Armageddon:

Spy kids: Armageddon

Reboots of classic films almost always fall short on expectations, and the same was expected from Spy Kids: Armageddon when its trailer came out. However, the latest release does anything but taint the legacy of the Spy Kids franchise.

Love At First Sight:

Love at first sight

Cooked with the standard recipe of a romantic-comedy, Love At First Sight is garnished with a heartfelt life lesson in the significance of love and family. Haley Lu Richardson and Ben Hardy blend together to deliver one of their best performances of all time.

Arrival:

arrival

Bordering on genres like sci-fi, drama, and romance, Arrival swiftly tackles heavy subjects in a span of nearly two hours, propped up by amazing performances from Amy Adams and Jeremy Renner. Director Denis Villeneuve's portrayal of love, loss, and grief makes it his best work to date.

The Pope's Exorcist:

The popes exorcist

Director Julius Avery takes us back to the '80s to to deliver a terriying tale of horrors within the Vatican. It is inspired by a real Father named Amorth and his books chronicling his role in the church. Thor: Love and Thunder star Russell Crowe stars as Father Gabriele Amorth, while Franco Nero play role of The Pope.

You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah:

You're so not invited to my Bat Mitzvah

The time Adam Sandler turned a film into a whole family affair. You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah stars Sandler's wife Jackie, as well as his daughters, Sadie and Sunny. The coming-of-age film is an apt depiction of a high-schooler navigating the complexities that comes with family and friendships.

Heart of Stone:

heart of stone

The action adventure film is a relatively textbook take on spies, hackers, and corporate world. Though phenomenal performances of its star-studded cast makes it an entertaining watch. Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt makes her Hollywood debut alongside the likes of Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

The Deepest Breath:

The deepest breath

A documentary based on the adventurous ride of an Italian woman known as Alessia Zecchini, as she takes on one of the most dangerous, deadliest extreme sports in the water: freediving. It features interviews of Zecchini's family and loved ones, as well as archive footage from her training. Kristof Coenen, Sean Russel Herman, Stephen Keenan, and Audrey Mestre star.

They Cloned Tyrone:

They cloned tyrone

Jamie Foxx alongside John Boyega and Teyonah Parris take you through a fun-filled ride as the trio team up to bring down a vast government conspiracy. The retro-futuristic satire draws inspiration from real government experimentation on the Black community in America.

The Out-Laws:

The outlaws

Leave it to Adam Devine to make robbery fun! The action-comedy stars Devine and Nina Dobrev as the engaged couple, alongside Pierce Brosnan and Ellen Barkin as the criminal parents of Dobrev's character, Parker. Meddling work and personal life is in no way an ideal scenario; however, when lives are at stake, it certainly couldn't hurt to do so, could it?

Nimona:

Nimono

Aesthetically-pleasing visuals coupled with stellar performances from its cast does an apt justice to the charming graphic novel by ND Stevenson. Written by Robert L. Baird and Lloyd Taylor, Nimona takes us through a journey of love and acceptance and ultimately, freedom.

A Man Called Otto:

A man called otto

The tear-jerking film stars Tom Hanks in a role vastly different from his usual portrayals. Based on the novel by Fedrik Backman of the same name, A Man Called Otto tugs at heartstrings with its depiction of grief and hopelessness.