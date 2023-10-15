Fair Play: Fans advised 'every woman' to watch Netflix thriller

Netflix subscribers are going crazy over a new romantic thriller film that 'every woman should watch,' according to the trailer.



Fair Play, starring Phoebe Dynevor and Alden Ehrenreich, was released on Netflix worldwide on October 6 and has since made quite a stir on social media.

Emily Meyers and Luke Edmunds are analysts at One Crest Capital, a cutthroat Manhattan hedge fund, in the romantic thriller.

The couple is in an intense secret romance that leads to an engagement, but an unexpected promotion threatens their relationship.

Fans are rating the film a "10/10" for "phenomenal acting," with some even stating it as a "realistic" picture of women's experiences.

One user wrote "Fair play on Netflix is worth the watch. It only shows that you can do everything right as a woman and still be accused of sleeping your way to the top. And you don’t need to do anything before your man to feel threatened by your success."

Another added: "I am shocked at how brilliant #FairPlayNetflix was! It was uncomfortably, such a realistic watch surrounding power play, sexism and egoism emasculating a man all by himself. All because he could not accept that his partner is just as capable and as smart as he thinks he is."

Others chimed in with "This movie #FairPlayNetflix just taught me your man will be your biggest hater' and 'that movie fair play on Netflix really shows why it’s hard and shouldn’t date a man who thinks you are beneath him. Someone else advised 'Every woman should watch Fair Play on Netflix…"

Another noded that the film was authentic, adding "The film Fair Play is so f****** realistic."