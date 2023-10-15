Meghan Markle's engagement ring to make comeback soon

Meghan Markle may been seen wearing her engagement ring 'by Christmas' after the Duchess of Sussex went on for several months without the sparkler.
Royal jewelery expert Ben Roberts spoke to Mirror and suggested that it was likely that the delicate ring was going through extensive repairs rather than being lost, which was what earlier reports suggested.
He went on to add that the former actress would not be willing to lose a ring, as recent claims alluded, owing to the sentimental value it has to her late mother-in-law Princess Diana along with it value from the three-diamond design.
"Designed by Harry and the late Queen’s favourite jeweller, the sentimental ring boasts a stunning diamond from Botswana flanked by two smaller diamonds from Diana's personal collection.
"The ring has an estimated value of £200,000, and is an item Meghan would not want to lose."
He added: "This restoration would also allow Meghan to update her ring with the trends, just as she did back in 2019 when she switched her band from a yellow gold to a finer micro-pavé band."
And as per Roberts, the ring would likely make its appearance 'by Christmas'.
