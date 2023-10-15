Kareena Kapoor gives reason for not hiding son’s face from paparazzi

Kareena Kapoor unveils reason behind not hiding Taimur’s face from paparazzi

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently opened up about her decision of not hiding her first son Taimur's face from paparazzi, saying she doesn’t want to scare him.



During an interview with Mid-Day, the Bollywood diva talked about the debate surrounded by her choice of allowing media persons to click photos of her first born.



"But why? What is the reason?" the 43-year-old said about his son’s popularity at a very young age. "There is no reason and I think he is growing up knowing that his parents are famous stars."



The Jab We Met star said that as a parent she wants to give a normal life to her children.



"He wants to lead a normal life and that’s what we are giving him. If you want to photograph him, then photograph him. But then let him be," she continued.



"He is going to figure it out if he ever googles himself. He is honestly very unaffected," Kareena continued.



Moreover, the 3 Idiots female lead addressed the concerns of other star parents, trying to protect their children from limelight.



"I think each parent can choose what they want for their child... I felt if I would cover his face, I would scar him. He will be like, ‘Why are you doing that?’ That would have an adverse effect as well and I don’t want that," the actress further said.

Kareena tied the knot with Saif Ali Khan in 2012 in Mumbai after dating for several years.

The couple welcomed two sons, Taimur Ali Khan in 2016 and Jehangir Ali Khan in 2021.