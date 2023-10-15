Pete Davidson announces dates for three comedy shows in New Jersey

New Jersey is on for a triple dose of laughter, courtesy of Pete Davidson, who is all set to take the stage for not one or two, but three scheduled shows.

Davidson, 29, has locked in two shows at Red Bank’s Hackensack Meridian Health Theater at Count Basie on Saturday, November 18.

The iconic Count Basie Centre for the Arts, originally Count Basie Theatre, is a one of a kind performing arts center in Red Bank, New Jersey.

Meanwhile, the third show is scheduled for Sunday, November 19, at the Bergen Performing Arts Centre (PAC), a non-profit theater in Englewood.

In his personal life, the comedian has been juggling a lot; in the wake of a high profile breakup with Chase Sui Wonders, his rehab phase and reports of reckless driving.

In the aftermaths of these event, he turned to the woods to live a reclusive life. However, it appears that things are taking a turn for the better.

After his break up, the SNL alum found love in the arms of Madelyn Cline.

Davidson had the opportunity to host Saturday Night Live on Saturday, October 14 at the Garden State as part of his stand-up comedy tour across the U.S.