Chris Evans and Alba Baptista's 2 'wonderful' secret Wedding ceremonies revealed

After a month of swirling reports about their secret wedding, Chris Evans has officially confirmed his marital status.

Mr Captain America made the revelation during his appearance at the New York City Comic Con.

In front of an eager crowd at Javits Center, Evans disclosed, "I got married."

The actor further shared the details of their unique celebration, stating, "It was really, really great. We kinda had two ceremonies.

We had one on the East Coast. We did one in Portugal. My wife’s Portuguese. Yeah, go Portugal!"

In the presence of their nearest and dearest, which included Marvel co-stars Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Hemsworth, the couple marked their commitment.

Clad in his gold wedding band, the actor's revelation adds a twist to his ever-growing love story with Alba Baptista.

Reflecting on the whirlwind of wedding preparations, Chris Evans openly admitted, "They were wonderful and beautiful.

It's a lot planning a wedding. For those of you who are married, it takes a lot out of you."

The actor, now officially married to Alba Baptista, shared his thoughts during a panel at New York City Comic Con.

With the wedding festivities behind them, Evans and Baptista have been savoring life and embracing the arrival of autumn, Chris's favorite season.

He mused, "It's, like, the best time of year right now."



