Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce romance: Reba McEntire 'mad' at alleged relation

Reba McEntire looks furious that Taylor Swift is dating NFL player Travis Kelce and isn't holding back his complaints about the Anti-hero singer.

Despite having a committed relationship with Rex Linn, McEntire admitted that she developed a crush on the tight end with the Kansas City Chiefs.

According to Fox News, the singer joked during a recent interview, "Oh, my gosh, I am so mad at Taylor because I had a crush on Travis. Since he's dating Taylor now, I can't have a crush on him anymore."

In a funny statement, the musician claimed that she was "devastated" to witness the rumoured couple together and added, "My boyfriend (Travis) cheated on me."

While watching football with her boyfriend, Rex Linn, whom she has been dating since 2020, McEntire did not hold back from expressing her enthusiasm for the Kansas City Chiefs player and did not hesitate to call him cute.

She disclosed, "When Rex saw news of Taylor and Travis dating. He said, 'Your boyfriend got another girlfriend'."

Taylor Swift, a renowned pop music icon, and NFL player Travis Kelce have not yet publicly acknowledged their relationship. Taylor, however, has attended three Kansas City Chiefs games in the previous four weeks.

She was seen supporting her suspected new love interest while sitting next to Donna, Kelce's mother.

Additionally, Taylor and Travis have been seen holding hands at a nearby restaurant as the pop star wrapped her arm around the NFL player.