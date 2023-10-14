Paris Hilton ‘obsessed’ with gift from the Kardashians: ‘Put smile on my face’

File Footage

Paris Hilton recently revealed that a beautiful life-size llama is one of her favourite things in her house, gifted by the Kardashians on the arrival of her son.



In a recent conversation with Architectural Digest, the renowned media personality shared that this particular piece of decoration always puts a smile on her face.

"One of my favourite things is right when you walk into the entrance way, I have this giant toy llama that Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe Kardashian sent for Phoenix when he was born," she told.

The 42-year-old businesswoman revealed that she is not the only one who is obsessed with the giant stuffed animal; her 8-months old also adored llama.

"He loves animals, and he loves his puppies, and he loves the llama. Every time we walk by it, he wants to go pet it," she added.

Paris Hilton/Instagram

Hilton kept on praising the gigantic gift sent by the famous sisters of Kardashian clan.

"Everybody who walks in is like, ‘Oh, my God.' They assume it’s a real llama because it looks so realistic," the socialite shared.

Earlier, in January, the new mother of Phoenix posted a video on her Instagram handle, expressing her gratitude towards the reality TV stars for sending a thoughtful gift.

“What an amazing surprise to come home to. I literally thought this was a real alpaca. This is so amazing. So thoughtful. So cute, adorable," she wrote.