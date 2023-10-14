Princess Charlene follows in the footsteps of Prince William, Kate Middleton

Princess Charlene of Monaco is doing everything she can to protect her children from a ‘very demanding’ obligation to protect their childhood, much like Prince William and Kate Middleton.

In a new interview via GB News, the royal got candid about her private life. Charlene and her husband Prince Albert II were previously Olympic athletes.

“I don’t want to push them into training intensely for a sport. The prince and I were Olympic athletes,” Her Serene Highness said. “It’s a choice that’s very demanding and needs constant work, which, speaking from experience, can have an impact on your childhood.”

Charlene was an Olympic swimmer in her home country of South Africa and Albert II competed in the Olympics in bobsledding at the Winter Olympics five times between 1988 and 2002.

The couple share eight-year-old twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella.

While the children are not pushed into sport, they are still very sporty. The twins are taught swimming “so they wouldn’t be scared of” it and also take up aquatic activities with their dad.

“Gabriella has a passion for hip-hop dancing. Jacques practises taekwondo” Charlene revealed. “The important thing is to give them a good education, self-confidence and a happy childhood.”

It appears that Charlene is inspired by William and Kate who are “consciously set out to achieve a sense of normality” for their children, George, 10, Charlotte, 8, and Louis 5, via People.

Moreover, the Waleses were expressly given permission by Queen Elizabeth and then-Prince Charles to focus on family above royal duties.