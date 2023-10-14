Prince Harry failed attempt to ‘sink royal family’ despite ‘shattering’ claims

file footage

Over the past years, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made some striking claims against the royal family.



However, a PR expert has claimed that Prince Harry’s serious accusations which he made in his infamous memoir, Spare, were “not ideal enough to sink the royal family.”

The Duke of Sussex, who withdrew his duties as a working royal back in 2020, asserted several contentious claims against Royals.

Some of the allegations were a direct take on King Charles, Queen Camilla and Prince William which caused their already ruptured bond to deteriorate more.

Despite these accusations, GoUps’s PR expert Edward Coram-James shared his point of view saying, “The hit-piece nature of the surrounding marketing, which essentially promised earth shattering allegations about the world’s most famous family, made by none other than one of the family’s most senior members, peaked market interest.”

While exclusively speaking with the Daily Express, Mr Coram-James added: "In the end, however, the revelations did not live up to the hype.

"Harry accusing William of pushing him over in a brotherly argument, while not ideal for the Royal Family, is hardly enough to sink the institution."

The expert added: "After the Oprah interview, the Harry and Meghan docuseries and Harry’s autobiography, there is a sense that most of the allegations have already been made and there’s probably not much left to say in that space."