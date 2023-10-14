Victoria, David Beckham put on united front following bombshell docuseries

Victoria Beckham turns heads in her recent date with David Beckham

Victoria Beckham and her husband David Beckham exuded their impeccable sense of style as they stepped out for a dinner night in New York City earlier this week.

The mother of four, 49, looked effortlessly fashionable as she slipped in her scarlet dress and headed to Fasano restaurant, hand in hand with the former footballer, 48, on Thursday, Oct. 12.

The fashion designer was wearing a red satin sleeveless dress, featuring a plunging neckline and an asymmetrical hem adorned with white lace floral motifs on each side.

Victoria Beckham walking towards the restuarant han in hand with husband David Beckham

The brunette beauty paired her outfit with fishnet tights and matching heels, further complementing her overall look with the cream colored handbag in her arms.

She kept her sleek locks open, parted in half, behind which the shiny dainty earrings peeked in and out as she walked towards the restaurant.

Meanwhile, David looked as dashing as always in a navy blue pinstripe suit while sporting a white T-shirt beneath it.

For the finishing touch, he chose white trainers for the evening rendezvous.

Notably, the couple and their children have recently remained in the spotlight, receiving widespread acclaim for their Netflix docuseries, Beckham.