Jennifer Garner takes elderly mother to see grandson with ex Ben Affleck

Jennifer Garner is not only a devoted mom but also a dutiful daughter.

On Thursday, the 13 Going on 30 star aided her elderly mother as they walked towards a Los Angeles building, where they presumably met up with Garner’s ex Ben Affleck and their shared son.

Photos obtained by Page Six showed Garner, 51, linking her arms with her mother, Patricia Ann, 85 as they chatted with each other.

The Garner girls were dressed comfortably in warm sweats, with the Juno actress clutching a paper coffee cup, her phone, and sunglasses in one hand.

Prior to their arrival, Page Six also photographed Garner’s ex-husband, Affleck, and their youngest of three children, 11-year-old son Samuel, pulling up to the same building.

The Batman V Superman star was sipping on his signature drink - a Dunkin’ iced coffee – as his son lugged a rolling backpack alongside him.

That same day, the Gone Girl actor was also photographed with his current wife Jennifer Lopez at a McDonalds drive-thru that same day.

The spotting comes amidst marriage trouble rumours between Affleck and the Jenny From the Block singer, who was allegedly “jealous” of the exes’ “deep connection,” per OK! Magazine.

Affleck and Garner co-parent their three children, including daughters Violet Ann, 17, and Seraphina Rose, 14, after ending their marriage-of-thirteen years in 2018.