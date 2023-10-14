Barry Manilow announces one-off show in Manchester next year: Get tickets

Barry Manilow announces one-off show in Manchester in 2024- tickets on presale

Guess who’s performing live in the UK? It’s none other than the musical maestro, Barry Manilow! The Could it Be Magic crooner is set to light up an exclusive arena show in 2024 and tickets are on sale.

The musical feast by Barry, 80, will be waiting for the UK at Co-op Live arena in Manchester on Sunday, May 19.

This One’s For You singer slid this one for the UK but only for a night! Tickets will go on sale this Friday, October 13 at 9am via Ticketmaster.

Manilow might return to the UK for a full tour but until then, this will be fan’s only shot to experience the live joy.

The Grammy award winner was recently named USA Today’s number one show in Las Vegas with his wildly successful Manilow: Las Vegas - The Hits Come Home! Concert series.

Last month, the Can’t Smile Without You vocalist surpassed Elvis Presley’s record number of performances on the iconic stage at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort and Casino International Showroom.

According to Billboard and R&R magazines, Barry has been ranked previously as the Number one Adult Contemporary Artist of all time with 50 Top 40 singles.