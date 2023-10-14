Prince William 'Outsmarts' magician's trick at Blue Peter's birthday special

Prince William engaged in a delightful card trick that left both the audience and the presenter amazed.

During his appearance on the 65th birthday special of CBBC's Blue Peter, the presenter Joel Mawhinney challenged the royal to shuffle and select a card.



Mawhinney handed Prince William the deck of cards, instructing him to shuffle as he saw fit.

The prince, with his signature charm and humor, asked if he could shuffle in his own way, leading to a good-natured exchange about creative shuffling techniques.

After Prince William shuffled the cards, Mawhinney gave him the option of choosing the 'easy way' or the 'hard way.'

The prince, embracing the challenge, chose the 'hard way.' With a bit of dramatic flair, Mawhinney directed the person behind the camera to say 'stop' whenever they liked.

The reveal left both the presenter and Prince William in suspense, with Mawhinney ultimately correctly identifying the card.

A moment of laughter followed as the prince realized he had been tricked and expressed his amazement at the magic trick.

The episode, set to air on Friday, will feature Prince William receiving a green badge in recognition of his work with the Earthshot Prize, an environmental sustainability competition.







