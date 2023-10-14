Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck spotted with STRANGER at McDonalds: Reports

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were recently spotted outside McDonalds drive-thru with a stranger in the back of their car.



The On The Floor singer and Justice League actor got out to grab a bite at the international food chain in Los Angeles Thursday.

The couple picked up meals from the spot in their stunning new black Rivian R1S SUV, as per Page Six.

The Gone Girl actor was photographed driving his costly vehicle while toting a bag of groceries.

Unknown if it was their children or someone else were among the occupants in the backseat of the automobile, the couple appeared to have company.

The 54-year-old Lopez was dressed in a white long-sleeve shirt and sported her trademark tight bun, and Affleck, 51, looked comfortable while wearing a green quarter-zip sweater.

After sealing the marriage in July 2022, Lopez and Affleck blended their families, and they now frequently hit fast food restaurants for a quick meal.

The Dinero singer was spotted last week munching on a burger outside the same Mickey D's drive-thru as Affleck clung to a giant cup of soda.

Affleck is also well known for his fondness of Dunkin' iced coffee, and just this week, he was spotted enjoying a cup from the coffee shop.