Kourtney Kardashian doesn’t regret pregnancy with Travis Barker at 44

Kourtney Kardashian clapped back at all the critics giving her hate for expecting a baby boy at the age of 44 with husband Travis Barker.



"Those comments don't affect me," she told Vanity Fair in an Oct. 13 interview. "To those who make them, I just say: how dare you question God's plan?"

The Lemme mogul claimed that it took them stopping their in vitro fertilization procedure until she and the Blink-182 drummer "no longer even thought about it" before they were able to conceive.

Even though Kourtney talked about her IVF journey in the Hulu series, she finally decided it wasn't the best choice for her.

"I knew deep down that it wasn't the right thing," she said. "And in fact, I kept telling Travis: If we're meant to have a baby, then it's just going to happen. And so it was: When we stopped forcing the process, then it happened."

Kourtney also shares kids Mason Disick, 13; Penelope Disick, 11; and Reign Disick, 8, with ex Scott Disick and says that the present pregnancy is different from the previous ones.

“Physically I feel great,” she told the magazine.

Adding, “I like being pregnant. I'm obsessed with the idea of being pregnant! But this time, unlike the other three, I was followed by a different group of doctors who, in the first months, gave me many restrictions. No workouts, no Pilates, no caffeine, no plane trips. Even no s*x!”

“Well, I think all this caution made me a little afraid because in the past I had never had to be careful,” the Kardashians star continued. “It took me a while to let go of the fear, I would say that right after the surgery I got to the point where I let go, I stopped worrying.”