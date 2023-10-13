Michelle Williams sets to give voice to Britney Spears’ The Woman in Me audiobook

File Footage

Michelle Williams is going to narrate the audiobook of Britney Spears new memoir The Woman in Me.



“I stand with Britney,” said the 43-year-old in an interview with PEOPLE.

The outlet confirmed that Spears will record an introduction to the audiobook, while five-time Oscar nominee Williams will provide her voice to the rest of the book.

In a statement shared with the outlet, the songstress stated, “This book has been a labor of love and all the emotions that come with it.”

“Reliving everything has been exciting, heart-wrenching, and emotional, to say the least. For those reasons, I will only be reading a small part of my audiobook,” remarked Spears.

The pop icon also added, “I am so grateful to the amazing Michelle Williams for reading the rest of it.”

Meanwhile, the singer’s memoir will release on October 24 through Simon & Schuster’s Gallery Books imprint.

Jennifer Bergstrom, the publisher of memoir, said in a press release, “Britney’s compelling testimony in open court shook the world, changed laws, and showed her inspiring strength and bravery.”

Earlier this month, a source told US Weekly that Britney is going over her details of past romantic relationships as well as her relation with parents Jamie and Lynne Spears in the new book.