Bullet Train sequel: Everything we known about Brad Pitt, Sandra Bullock starrer

Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock are set to reunite for the sequel to their 2022 action film, Bullet Train. The film will be directed by David Leitch, who also helmed the first installment.



Plot details for the sequel are being kept under wraps, but it is expected to feature Ladybug, Pitt's character from the first film, on another high-stakes mission. Bullock is rumored to be reprising her role as Maria Beetle, Ladybug's handler.

In addition to Pitt and Bullock, the sequel is also expected to feature a number of new cast members, including Margot Robbie, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Brian Tyree Henry.

Production on the sequel is expected to begin in early 2024, with a release date set for 2025.

What to Expect from Bullet Train Sequel?

The success of the first film has led to high expectations for the sequel. Fans can expect more of the same high-octane action and over-the-top humor that made the first film so enjoyable.

Leitch, who is known for his work on films like Deadpool 2 and Atomic Blonde, is sure to deliver another visually stunning and action-packed film.

The chemistry between Pitt and Bullock was one of the highlights of the first film, so it will be exciting to see them reunite on screen. The addition of Robbie, Taylor-Johnson, and Henry to the cast is also promising, as they are all talented actors who can bring a lot to the film.

Overall, there is a lot to be excited about for the "Bullet Train" sequel. With a talented cast and crew behind it, the film has the potential to be even better than the first.