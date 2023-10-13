Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid take their romance to new levels

Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid take their romance game to another level

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper allegedly spent the night together at Taylor Swift's house.

The couple spent the evening at Taylor Swift's house in Watch Hill, Rhode Island, according to sources who spoke with the Deux U podcast.

Given how close Gigi is to the Lover singer, the source said they have very good reason to think the Hollywood couple would spend the night at Taylor's house.

The rumours follow the model and actor's sighting in New York City, where Bradley was reportedly seen driving what was presumably his black Mercedes truck.

In the backseat was Gigi. She was observed getting out of a car while donning a light-coloured long-sleeve top, dark denim trousers, and black ballet flats.

She had her hair up in a bun and was wearing sunglasses that were slightly tinted. She completed the ensemble with gold earrings, a matching necklace, and a little clutch purse that matched her outfit.

Bradley wore tinted sunglasses, a multicoloured baseball cap, light-wash denim pants, a blue t-shirt, and black trainers.

He was carrying an overnight bag in his right hand and had a black rucksack on his shoulders.

With a Louis Vuitton overnight bag slung over her shoulder and a blue and white large bag in her hand, Gigi was seen travelling with her luggage as well.

The A Star is Born actor dropped off the supermodel at her apartment in the city before heading back to his flat. This has only added fuel to the rumours that the two are romantically linked.