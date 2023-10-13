Sophie Turner unfollows ex sister-in-law Priyanka Chopra from Instagram

Sophie Turner, in the midst of her contentious divorce from Joe Jonas, 34, the actress, 27, unfollowed her ex sister-in-law Priyanka Chopra Jonas, 41, on Instagram.

As of October 13, the Game of Thrones actress no longer follows her former sister-in-law on the social networking platform; Priyanka, the wife of Joe's brother Nick Jonas, 31, also stopped following Sophie.

Which actress clicked the 'unfollow' button first is unknown. Sophie nevertheless continues to track Joe, Nick, their other sibling Kevin Jonas, and Kevin's spouse Danielle Jonas.

As Sophie's difficult divorce from Joe progresses, it appears that she has cut off communication with the whole Jonas family.

After four years of marriage, the former couple, who had two daughters aged one and three, Willa and Delphine, announced their divorce on September 6.

A story said that Priyanka was "caught in the middle" of the conflict between her former sister-in-law and her husband's brother during the height of Joe and Sophie's post-split drama.



According to the October 7 report in Life & Style, "Sophie and Joe kept a lot of their friends apart, but a few are caught in this mess."

“She and Sophie were very close,” the source added about Priyanka, who has one daughter with Nick.

“There was once a time Sophie thought she and Joe would move to London and so would Nick and Priyanka. Priyanka loves Sophie and her nieces and doesn’t want to do anything to jeopar-dize them being in her life.”

In a 2019 Elle interview, Priyanka—who wed Nick in 2018—discussed her relationships with Danielle, 37, and Sophie.

“I’ve never had a sister, so it’s really nice to have Danielle and Sophie, and just inheriting the family by proxy,” the Quantico star told the outlet.