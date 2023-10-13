Kate Middleton teaches Prince William a new skill in viral video

Prince William and Kate Middleton, who mesmerised fans with their surprise visit to a sports center on Thursday, attracted massive applause from fans for their brand new competition.



Kate, who appeared to be a fitness diva in blue and white casual outfit, was all excited to defeat her husband William, seemingly mocking him while teaching how to play netball as the couple attended a sporting event - organised by SportsAid - a charity Kate has been a patron of since 2013.

In the viral video, the much-loved royal couple can be seen trying their luck to throw the ball out of the court.

But, Kate appeared taking lead on William as she scored a goal after a failed attempt, while William had to make more attempts to succeed.

During their outing, the Prince and Princess of Wales, who are known for their love of sport, took part in several physical challenges, including shooting netball hoops.

The Prince and Princess of Wales's official social media accounts also shared the stunning pictures of the couple from the game, captioning: "Incredible work from @TeamSportsAid recognising that in the world of sport, a strong mind is just as important as a strong body. Mental fitness workshops ensure young athletes have the tools to perform to their best both on and off the field - and help them reach new heights."

