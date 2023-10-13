Taylor Swift on mission to strengthen bond with Travis Kelce's parents

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's parents are becoming close, or is Swift making efforts to make a strong bond with Kelce's parents?



The singer, 33, went to the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos game on Thursday night while allegedly dating Kelce. The Grammy winner visited the tight end's mother, Donna Kelce, at Arrowhead Stadium and also caught up with his father, Ed Kelce.

The Lover songstress was seen conversing with Ed in the stands in a video from the match that was posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Thursday night.

Ed, who was wearing a red Chiefs jersey, stood next to Swift, who engaged in a serious conversation with him before laughing and turning to watch the game.

Swift also wore an over-sized red, white and black Chiefs windcheater jacket from Wear by Erin Andrews off her shoulders, so he wasn't the only one sporting Chiefs gear.

While Travis, 33, was playing the game in split-screen, another post uploaded by the Taylor Swift Updates account included a zoomed-out view of Swift and Ed's conversation.

"Taylor being the definition of 'girl you want your parents to meet'". one fan commented below the first video, while another expressed excitement under the split-screen video post.: "SHES MEETING THE FATHER YALL ITS SERIOUS."

Sophie Turner, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, and Sabrina Carpenter attended the match with Swift.