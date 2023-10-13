Shawn Levy compares Taylor Swift’s 'creative force' with Beyoncé

Shawn Levy compares Taylor Swift with Beyoncé: 'Generational voice, creative force'

Shawn Levy hailed pop star Taylor Swift over her artistic vision as he admitted that the singer has the same influencing powers as Beyoncé.

The director of the upcoming movie, Deadpool 3, expressed his admiration for the 33-year-old singer by calling her "a rare generational voice and creative force" in the music industry.

Lewy continued to shower praises on the record-breaking music icon who recently dazzled at the premiere of her Eras Tour concert movie.

"That list is short. Taylor, the depth of her vision for how she wants a creative piece to be, whether it's a lyric, a melody, a bridge, a concert tour, a video, it's profound. It's profoundly vivid, and she has the strength of her convictions," he added.

Moreover, the Free Guy director said that Swift’s directorial approach reminds him of Steven Spielberg.

While recalling an old interaction, Lewy said, "Spielberg was on the set of a movie he produced that I directed, called Real Steel, and I said to him, 'How do you know it's the right shot?' His answer was, The way you see it, that makes it right."

The Stranger Things producer remarked that Swift has a similar power to trust her 'instinct' as the renowned musician will be making her feature directorial debut with Searchlight Pictures.

Earlier in October, Levy spotted with Swift and her A-lister friends including, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Sophie Turner at the Kansas City Chiefs vs. New York Jets game amid her budding romance with Travis Kelce.