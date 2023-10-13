Why Holly Willoughby's days on This Morning were numbered

Holly Willoughby announced her departure from This Morning after 14 years

Holly Willoughby’s days on This Morning were said to be 'numbered' after the presenter announced her shocking departure after 14 years.

As per crisis management expert Edward Coram-James, while speaking to The Mirror, Willoughby’s career on This Morning was on a decline prior to the scandals that rocked the mid morning show.

He went on to add that thee decline of Willoughby's career came much prior to Phillip Schofield's departure from the show over his secret workplace romance.

"In that sense, I believe that Willoughby's days were numbered, controversy or no controversy... Holly would be much better off undertaking a complete career pivot, moving towards the types of broadcasting that are much better protected and more suited to streaming habits - documentary narration/presenting, reality TV hosting, travel and adventure broadcasting, and news anchoring," he said.

"These are the types of gigs that the forward-looking presenter will be turning their head towards.

"Of course, there will be a number of factors behind Holly's departure, but, it may well be that Holly's departure in part reflects a recognition that, for her career to last, she needs to pivot towards something more future-proof.

"One of the defining factors about Willoughby is her intelligence and shrewdness, and the harsh reality of the future prospects of morning TV will not have escaped her."