Scott Disick makes strange request to Khloe Kardashian for his 40th birthday

Scott Disick wants a doctor-recommended fling with Khloe Kardashian for his 40th birthday.
Disick made the request to Khloe, the aunt of his three children with ex Kourntey Kardashian Barker, during the Thursday episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians.
“And then on my 40th birthday, or something maybe? Me and you?” the father-of-three said suggestively to Khloe.
The comment came during Disick’s doctor’s appointment, for which Khloe accompanied him, when Dr Patrick Khaziran informed Disick that he was on the 'cusp' of 'potentially' needing back surgery if he continued to neglect physical therapy.
When Dr. Patrick asked Disick about his favourite physical activity before he injured his back in a 2022 car crash, he quipped, "S*x, but now I can’t move, so I’m terrible."
Khloe and Disick then joked that regaining his mobility for better performance in the bedroom could be good motivation, after which Disick nonchalantly made the suggestive remark.
"Me and you, what?" The youngest Kardashian sister fired back.
"I don’t know; you heard him," Disick motioned towards the doctor.
But Khloe was unamused, telling him, "You might have bumped your head as well. Maybe you need a brain surgery."
The Good American founder has remained close with Disick, despite his tumultuous relationship and separation from her older sister, Kourtney.
Recently, Kourtney requested her family to cut off Disick, per The U.S Sun.
