Prince Harry couldn't 'take control' as Duke turns to 'self-comfort'

Prince Harry's demeanour at his latest appearance brought on claims of the Duke being nervous

Prince Harry's latest appearance at a panel in Manhattan gave telling signs that the Duke of Sussex was very 'uncomfortable' in his skin.

According to body language expert Judi James, the Spare author’s demeanour at the event displayed signs which indicated that he was not feeling his best self.

At times, James noted, Prince Harry sat in an 'awkward' position in an attempt to comfort himself.

"At the event in New York his entire pose and physicality made him look uncomfortable," James said according to OK!.

"He sat in an awkward position and he didn’t ‘take control’ of his seat, which means adopting a pose that retains a sense of dignity and elegance whatever chair you’ve been given."

"When he spoke he also rubbed his hand along his thigh, up and down, several times," James noted.

"The odd self-comfort gesture can be understandably subconscious but this was repeated to a point that he must have been aware what he was doing."