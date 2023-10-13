Prince Harry couldn't 'take control' as Duke turns to 'self-comfort'

Prince Harry's latest appearance at a panel in Manhattan gave telling signs that the Duke of Sussex was very 'uncomfortable' in his skin.
According to body language expert Judi James, the Spare author’s demeanour at the event displayed signs which indicated that he was not feeling his best self.
At times, James noted, Prince Harry sat in an 'awkward' position in an attempt to comfort himself.
"At the event in New York his entire pose and physicality made him look uncomfortable," James said according to OK!.
"He sat in an awkward position and he didn’t ‘take control’ of his seat, which means adopting a pose that retains a sense of dignity and elegance whatever chair you’ve been given."
"When he spoke he also rubbed his hand along his thigh, up and down, several times," James noted.
"The odd self-comfort gesture can be understandably subconscious but this was repeated to a point that he must have been aware what he was doing."
Britney Spears' estranged husband Sam Asghari stays in shape
Cardi B celebrates 31st with half-million dollar Hermes bag bonanza
Reba McEntire expresses her madness at Taylor Swift's Travis Kelce connection
Jeremy Allen White's family fun in the with daughters amid custody arrangement
Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak reunite for low-key dinner night at LA's members-only hotspot
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gave birth to Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet in 2019 and 2021