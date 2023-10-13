Inside Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez's problematic marriage

File Footage

There is reportedly trouble in Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s marriage however, it seemingly has nothing to do with actor’s ex-wife Jennifer Garner, as earlier reports suggested.



As per latest reports by In Touch Weekly, the couple is struggling to manage their blended brood with work pressure and being in limelight.

A source close to the publication revealed, "The honeymoon phase is over. Of course, they’re still madly in love, but they’re under a lot of pressure with work obligations, being in the spotlight and blending their families."



An insider further shared that reports of Lopez being jealous of her husband’s growing reliance on his ex-love interest might be true.



"Ben and Jen are extremely close," the source said. “In fact, there have been a lot of photos of them together lately where Ben looks so happy, happier than he usually looks when he’s with J. Lo."



The insider further remarked that the Ain’t Your Mama singer found it difficult to accept her husband’s bond with former wife, saying, "She doesn’t think Ben wants Jen back — J. Lo even likes Jen very much — but what woman wouldn’t be a little jealous?"



Last month, the ex-couple was spotted sharing an intimate moment in Affleck's car while their daughter, Seraphina was seated in the passenger seat.

After their marriage in 2022, Affleck and Lopez are managing their blended brood which consist of the Gone Girl actor's three kids with Garner and the singer-actress' twins, she shares with her ex Marc Anthony.