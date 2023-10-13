Joe Jonas reacts to Sophie Turner’s ‘fearless’ bracelet

File Footage

Joe Jonas displayed a 'believe' placard as the singer appeared to be relieved after settling his kids’ custody with now-estranged wife Sophie Turner.



The Sucker singer’s reaction came just after few days after the Game of Thrones alum’s message through her 'fearless' bracelet.



The 34-year-old singer took to his Instagram handle and shared his photos as he performed during Jonas Brothers’ concert at Colonial Life Arena.



Joe Jonas/Instagram

Earlier, Joe and Sophie have decided to handle their divorce proceedings privately and amicably.



Court documents, obtained by Page Six, revealed that the former couple arrived at "various agreements" during the mediation process and expressed their commitment to pursuing an amicable resolution for all issues.



In a joint statement to the publication, the two said, "After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the US and the UK. We look forward to being great co-parents."



On September 5, Joe and Sophie confirmed their divorce, revealing that this was a "united decision" to "mutually end their marriage."

Jonas tied the knot with Turner in 2019.

They welcomed their first daughter in 2020 and another in 2022.