Khloe Kardashian gets in heated argument with mom Kris Jenner in ‘The Kardashians’

File Footage

Khloe Kardashian recently blasted her mother Kris Jenner without holding back in the preview of the latest episode of The Kardashians.



"Whenever you're ready to admit to me," the Good American founder seemed to urge Kris Jenner to accept a mistake she made in the preview aired Oct. 12, "that you f--ked up big time with me," to which Kris replies in, "I did not f--k up big time."

Khloe further argued, "I'm never f--king heard. We put a Band-Aid over a bullet hole."

“No, you misunderstood,” Kris tried to clear the confusion, replying, “You're just somewhere else, you're spiraling.”

Khloe also says in another clip that she and her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, with whom she has two children, True, 5, and Tatum, 14 months, "have more things to work out," but she subsequently clarified in a confessional that "where I am at with Tristan has nothing to do with what I expect my family members to do."

Later, Khloe, whose relationship with Tristan ended due to a paternity issue, sits down with Kris once more and directly asks her mother, "What was your mindset when you cheated?" Khloe also wants to know her mother's perspective.

The question seemed to shock Kris, who has previously acknowledged to cheating on Robert Kardashian Sr. She responds simply, "You're asking me?"

Yes, Khloe makes the following clarification: "Who the f--k else am I talking to?"

Every Thursday, The Kardashians have a new episode available on Hulu.