Kate Middleton stuns Prince William with her hidden skills during latest outing

Kate Middleton showed off her stunning hidden skills during a visit to a sports center with her husband Prince William on Thursday.



The Prince and Princess of Wales took part in several physical challenges, including shooting netball hoops under various forms of external pressure as they attended a sporting event, organised by SportsAid - a charity Kate has been a patron of since 2013.



William and Kate's official social media accounts shared the stunning pictures of the couple from the game with a message from them.



The photos of the couple were captioned: "Incredible work from @TeamSportsAid recognising that in the world of sport, a strong mind is just as important as a strong body. Mental fitness workshops ensure young athletes have the tools to perform to their best both on and off the field - and help them reach new heights."

Princess Kate also shared an interesting thing about her 8-year-old daughter Princes Charlotte, saying she's been helping her practice playing netball.

During their visit to Bisham Abbey National Sports Centre in Marlow, Buckinghamshire, Kate and William met young athletes and professional athletes to talk about the importance of building mental fitness.

Much-loved royal couple, Kate and William, are known for their love of sport and have spoken openly about the positive benefits, not only physically but mentally too while taking part in the game.