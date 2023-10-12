Alabama Barker feels ‘very misunderstood’ amid Kourtney Kardashian’s pregnancy

Alabama Barker opened up how she copes up with all the hate she receives online after a fan asked her on social media how she is able to "stay so positive."



"I'm not going to sit here & lie and say it's easy and to keep pushing," Alabama shared a response to an Instagram Stories Q&A Oct. 11, "it gets very challenging especially when they don't know you. I feel very misunderstood!"

The musician known for the song Heartbreaker," whose parents are Shanna Moakler and Travis Barker, describes it as "all part of the lifestyle."

"People are going to hate regardless…you need not to feed into it, you won't benefit from it! Keep your peace protected," she added.

Alabama further preached ignorance for such trolls in a follow-up message, adding, "Don't entertain what people say about you, if you know yourself & your morals & your intentions, nothing else matters."

This is not the first time the Our House artist talked about dealing with her critics, also addressing the matter in a statement to E! News in September.

"I just feel like it's a self-projection," she said, "and I hate that for them because I wish them the best and it's just them projecting their insecurities."

And while Alabama has demonstrated that she can handle criticism with ease, she can also rely on her loved ones, notably stepmom Kourtney Kardashian, for comfort.

In fact, the star of The Kardashians, who is currently expecting her first child with Travis, has frequently underlined the value of their blended family structure.

"I am really close with Travis' kids and I love them," Kourtney said in a May 2022 episode of The Kardashians, "and it's a beautiful thing."