Kim Kardashian's children unbothered by her absence, enjoy shopping spree

Kim Kardashian's children are adept at managing their mother's travels.



In the most recent episode of The Kardashians, the 42-year-old mother of four FaceTimes her children as she checks in from Milan, only to discover that they are doing just fine without her.

"Hi, did you have fun with Tristan?" she asks Saint as he answers her phone.

"Yeah. I love you," he cutely replies.

"I love you. What'd you guys do?" she questions, to which he answers, "We went to the Nike store and got this," he says, displaying his Mom what he bought.

"You went to the — he took you to the Nike store?" a surprised Kardashian repeats.

"Okay bye, I love you," Saint says, rushing off the phone as she says, "He didn't tell me he was taking you shopping."

Kardashian then tries to phone 10-year-old North, but she doesn't get very far.

"Hey, how's the hot chocolate stand?" she asks as North holds the burning sage up to the camera.

"Oh, you're burning sage in the house," Kardashian says, as North reports, "We both made like $300."

"Wait, who's with you? You can't have a fire on."

"Get out of my house!" North yells as she waves the sage around in front of the camera, then says, "Okay, bye!"

"Don't make a mess!" Kardashian reminds her.

"Bye, I love you!" the 10-year-old replies, as Kardashian — who shares Psalm, 4, Chicago, 5, Saint and North with ex Kanye West — wails, "All my kids hang up on me."

In a confessional, Kardashian says, "I mean, my kids could care less than I'm gone. They are having the time of their life and have completely taken over my house as they run it."



