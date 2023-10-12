Katie Price notes she begins looking like ‘an alien’ after countless cosmetic surgeries

Katie Price gets candid about her innumerable cosmetic surgeries, confessing she looks like “an alien”.



Speaking on the Go Love Yourself podcast, Katie opened up about suffering from body dysmorphia because of image.

Katie said, “I have never thought I’m good looking and I still don’t. Maybe I have got body dysmorphia, and I have to admit I have got body dysmorphia because I am always changing stuff.”

“I know sometimes when I have gone too far. I have been there done it with all the fillers. I don't have fillers now. I do in my lips and I have Botox because it got to the point where my face just looked like a balloon. Like really shiny,” claimed the 45-year-old.

The model continued, “I am starting to look alien. It is purely for me, that's the difference.”

Katie pointed out, “I am fine at the minute. I am getting my lips done this week. I don't need to do anything yet, but I will. I will still continue the journey and probably look like a freak in about ten years, but that's me.”

Katie revealed she didn’t want to stop with procedures, however, “the thing is, I am starting to look like where people would either... They look at me where they know who I am, I don't mean that in a big-headed way, or they think she has had surgery”.

Calling herself “a surgery veteran”, Katie believed, “No one can compete with anyone, there will always be someone better looking, younger coming up.”

“But what they are not better than me is in a photoshoot and I own that. No one can challenge me at that,” she added.

For the unversed, Katie has gone under the knife several times including three facelifts, three bouts of liposuction and 12 breast surgeries.