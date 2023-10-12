WATCH: Meghan Markle caught in another embarrassing moment

Meghan Markle caught in another embarrassing moment

Meghan Markle has seemingly embarrassed her husband Prince Harry after the Duchess of Sussex met with a 'fail' during the couple’s public appearance in New York.

As per a TikTok video, the former actress was seen greeting guests and speaking to a woman.

As a man attempted to shake Prince Harry’s hands Meghan stepped in to give him a hug instead which as per body language expert Judi James, while speaking with The Mirror, was a gaffe which the Sussexes were known to make at almost every appearance.

"It's always trickier than it looks for royals getting the choreography right in public and it takes a lot of work making visits and appearances look as smooth as the Firm do.

"Now they have non-royal status Harry and Meghan seem more prone to small choreography 'fails' like this and it seems from this clip and the one at the Kevin Costner event that it's Meghan who steps up to take the lead,

"Meghan has actively hugged one woman but the next guy goes for a handshake with Harry although somehow Meghan steps forward spontaneously for a hug at around the same time, leaving Harry seeming to drop his hand.

"This makes it a truncated gesture, which is not something he will have been used to give, given his previous royal status. He turns the gesture into something else, rubbing his nose instead but looking a little awkward in the process."