Hugh Jackman walks down memory lane on his 55th birthday amid Deborra-Lee divorce: Photo

Hugh Jackman has recently walked down the memory lane to his young days on his 55th birthday this year.



Taking to Instagram on October 12, the Wolverine star posted a young 17-year-old Hugh in a dramatic mood.

In the photo, the Logan actor revealed that he was a part of some football team in the caption.

Hugh wrote, “I was maybe 17. I was the assistant (to the assistant) of the footy team. #throwbackthursday”

After his post, Hugh fans extend their birthday wishes to The Prestige actor in the comments section.



One said, “HBD Hugh! Thank you for so many years full of talent. I wish you the best today and always. I love you.”

Another remarked, “You were definitely on handsome little fella when you were younger and even more so now.”

One fan added, “You had the Wolverine in you before you became one.”

The IG post came after it was reported that Hugh is going to be honest about Deborra-Lee Furness divorce in his upcoming tell-all memoir via US Weekly.

“Hugh is choosing to [write this book] now because he's finally [being] honest with himself [and] the divorce,” an insider told the outlet.

The source added, “The content will be Hugh speaking about his life. He'll be opening up about his life like never before.”

For the unversed, Hugh had painful split with Deborra-Lee in September and they even issued a joint statement shared by PEOPLE, saying, “

“We have been blessed to share almost three decades together in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth.”