Trick-or-Treat without the scares: 8 Halloween movies for faint hearts

Halloween is a time for spooky movies and creepy costumes, but not everyone enjoys the scares. If you're looking for a Halloween movie that's more fun than frightening, here are eight not-so-scary options to check out:

Vampires vs. the Bronx

This Netflix comedy follows a group of Bronx teens who discover that a local vampire coven is trying to take over their neighborhood. They band together to fight back, using their knowledge of the Bronx and their own ingenuity to defeat the bloodsuckers.





We Have a Ghost

When a family moves into a new house, they discover that it's already occupied by a friendly ghost named Ernest. Instead of being scared, the family decides to help Ernest find his way to the afterlife. This heartwarming comedy is perfect for all ages.





The Curse of Bridge Hollow

Another Netflix original, this movie follows a teenage girl named Syd who moves to a small town with her family. She's disappointed to learn that the town is obsessed with Halloween, but her spirits are lifted when she discovers that her new house may be haunted. When the town's legendary ghost is accidentally released, Syd and her father must team up to save the day.





El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie

This sequel to the hit TV series Breaking Bad follows Jesse Pinkman as he goes on the run after escaping from captivity. While El Camino is certainly a crime thriller, it's also a surprisingly emotional and ultimately uplifting film.





Frankenstein's Monster's Monster, Frankenstein

This mockumentary follows actor David Harbour as he tries to learn more about his father, who played Frankenstein's Monster in a low-budget TV movie. It's a hilarious and heartwarming film that's perfect for fans of horror and comedy alike.





Hubie Halloween

Adam Sandler stars in this Netflix comedy as Hubie Dubois, a kind-hearted but socially awkward man who loves Halloween more than anything else. When a dangerous criminal escapes from prison, Hubie must use his knowledge of the town and his love of Halloween to save the day.





I Care a Lot

This dark comedy follows Marla Grayson, a legal guardian who takes advantage of her elderly clients. When she meets a new client who's more than she bargained for, Marla finds herself in over her head. I Care a Lot is a suspenseful and darkly funny film that's perfect for those who enjoy a good thriller.





Windfall

A thief breaks into a billionaire tech CEO's empty vacation home, but the CEO and his wife arrive unexpectedly. The thief takes them hostage, and the three of them are forced to confront each other and their own inner demons. Windfall is a suspenseful and thought-provoking film, perfect for those who enjoy a good psychological thriller.





So get the popcorn ready, dim the lights, and cuddle up on the couch for a spooky but fun Halloween movie night.

