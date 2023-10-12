Kesha makes shocking revelations about what she wants in life

Kesha who just endured a heartbreak is actually really ready to embrace a heartiest bond or wealthiest!



The 36-year-old pop artist, who is nominated for a Grammy, admitted on X Wednesday that she "just got dumped for the first time... in my LIFE."

She said, "Can you believe it? We're all f***ed."

In a video interview with Cosmopolitan that was also released on Wednesday, when she was asked to comment on user-submitted dating app profiles, she went into greater detail about the breakup.

"I have no idea why anyone's asking me. I just got dumped for the first time in my life. Can you f***ing believe it?" she said, adding, "I was just making my profile as I was driving here!"

The information appears to have motivated Kesha to rank the different dating apps.

"Tinder, in fairness, never used it. It seems like it's where you go to, like, get laid. That's a get-laid app," she said. "Hinge and Bumble seem on par like there might be, like, some billionaires lurking in the shadows. But you have to kind of, like, weed through. Everybody's on Raya... I don't know. I don't f*** with Raya."

The singer clearly described the kind of man she was looking to date next, even though she remained mum about the app she was making her profile on.

"I mostly want a sugar daddy. I just never had one," she shared. "It sounds really fun. I know it's like anti-feminist of me, but I want one, so DM me."