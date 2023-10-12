Tori Spelling honors late Luke Perry on what would have been his 57th birthday

Tori Spelling lit a digital candle on her Instagram stories for the late Beverly Hills co-star Luke Perry.

On Wednesday, Spelling, 50, remembered her late friend for what would have been his 57th birthday.

In a throwback photo of the pair, they appeared to be dancing together at a party.

“Could be a million people in the room but he always made you feel like you were the only one,” Spelling wrote alongside the photo.

“Good humans are a rare breed. I don’t know that many sadly. He was one,” she continued.

“Happy Birthday. Miss you always,” the actress concluded the post.

Spelling and Perry forged a strong bond on the set of Beverly Hills, 90210, on which they starred opposite each other for ten years from 1990 to 2000.

Perry, who played the role of bad boy heartthrob Dylan McKay, passed away from a stroke on March 4, 2019, at the age of 52.

Upon his passing, Spelling reflected on her friendship with Perry in an interview with People magazine.

“Luke was one of the kindest and most humble human beings I’ve ever known,” she expressed.

“I’m grateful for the years of friendships we had. He truly was family to me, a protector and a brother. I’m so sorry for the loss that everyone is experiencing.”