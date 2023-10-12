Will Smith 'went gangsta' on Tommy Davidson over Jada Pinkett Smith

Will smith had a brief altercation with Tommy Davidson because of her wife Jada smith

Tommy Davidson recently opened up about the time Will Smith confronted him after the actor shared an unplanned on-screen kiss with Jada Pinkett Smith.

Tommy, 59, was on the Club Shay Shay podcast by Shannon Sharpe for a new episode published on Wednesday, October 11.

He revealed that the Men In Black actor rolled him up after he planted an un-scripted kiss on Smith's estranged wife while shooting a film in 1998.

"[Will came into the trailer and] he’s standing over me and he’s like, ‘I don’t appreciate that, man. I don’t appreciate that.’ And I’m like, ‘What are you talking about?’”

He continued: “I’m like, ‘Man what’s going on?’ He said, ‘I don’t appreciate that.’ And Jada’s going, ‘Will. Will!’ And I’m saying, ‘What’s happening man?’ And he’s like, ‘You tell me what’s happening. Hmm? Hmm?’ And [he’s biting his lip like] he might do something.”

The brief altercation came to an end as Davidson stood up and asked Will to meet “outside” as there were alot of people watching over but Jada stopped them to do so.

Tommy Davidson is not the only person Will has rolled up because of her wife, as his controversial slap to Chris Rock could never be forgotten.