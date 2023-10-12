Will Smith 'went gangsta' on Tommy Davidson over Jada Pinkett Smith

Tommy Davidson recently opened up about the time Will Smith confronted him after the actor shared an unplanned on-screen kiss with Jada Pinkett Smith.
Tommy, 59, was on the Club Shay Shay podcast by Shannon Sharpe for a new episode published on Wednesday, October 11.
He revealed that the Men In Black actor rolled him up after he planted an un-scripted kiss on Smith's estranged wife while shooting a film in 1998.
"[Will came into the trailer and] he’s standing over me and he’s like, ‘I don’t appreciate that, man. I don’t appreciate that.’ And I’m like, ‘What are you talking about?’”
He continued: “I’m like, ‘Man what’s going on?’ He said, ‘I don’t appreciate that.’ And Jada’s going, ‘Will. Will!’ And I’m saying, ‘What’s happening man?’ And he’s like, ‘You tell me what’s happening. Hmm? Hmm?’ And [he’s biting his lip like] he might do something.”
The brief altercation came to an end as Davidson stood up and asked Will to meet “outside” as there were alot of people watching over but Jada stopped them to do so.
Tommy Davidson is not the only person Will has rolled up because of her wife, as his controversial slap to Chris Rock could never be forgotten.
Scarlett Johansson talked about Pamela Anderson and how she 'rejects standard beauty norms'
Shannon Beador recently signed up for a behavioral wellness program with an alcohol component after her drunken...
Jeezy filed for divorce from Jeannie Mai nearly a month ago
Scarlett Johansson delved into the skincare business with her brand, The Outset, co-founded with Kate Foster in March...
Taylor Swift recently surprised fans at her upcoming Eras Tour film premiere at The Groove in Los Angeles
Holly Willoughby stepped down from This Morning after 14 years as the show's presenter