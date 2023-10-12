Inside ITV's 'fresh' plans for This Morning hosts after Holly Willoughby's departure

ITV bosses have already decided on big plans for the relaunch of This Morning after its main presenter Holly Willoughby resigned

ITV bosses have reportedly decided to relaunch their mid-morning show This Morning after its host Holly Willoughby parted ways following 14 years with the network.

According to The Sun, the show will continue to keep its name but will now focus on finding its new hosting duo ahead of its relaunch in January.

The publication added that Ben Shephard was reportedly set on being a permanent host, while executives have been in the works to find his hosting partner.

A source told the aforementioned publication that Holly's departure sent shockwaves across ITV corridors but brought about a much needed realization of a fresh start, one that would bring it back to its former glory.

"Holly’s decision to leave has sent shockwaves through the corridors of power at ITV, but the feeling now is that change must be made — and this is the impetus needed.

"This Morning boss Martin Frizell will continue to lead the charge and is working tirelessly to give viewers what they want — a warm, buzzy, feel-good magazine show, marshalled by two fresh new anchors."

"The goal is to bring back the chemistry of the show’s halcyon days and get viewing figures back up to the million mark."