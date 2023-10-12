Shannon Beador resurfaces after enrolling in alcohol treatment program

Shannon Beador is on the mend both physically and emotionally.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star was seen out and about Newport Beach, California, on Tuesday, a month after being arrested for a drunken hit-and-run.

In photos obtained by Page Six, a cast on her left arm and an apparent bruise on the left side of her face peek through her otherwise clandestine getup.

The bravolebrity partially had her cast arm in the pocket of her black hoodie, which she paired with black leggings and black sneakers.

Her bare face contorted in annoyance as she appeared to be engaged in a serious conversation.

This is Beador’s first sighting ever since TMZ reported on Monday that the mom-of-three signed up for an outpatient behavioral wellness program with an alcohol component in light of her recent run in with the law.

In early September, Beador was booked for driving under the influence and subsequently clipping a residential property.

TMZ reported that after she fled the scene, Beador was found by Newport Beach police, pretending to walk her dog with her damaged car parked in the middle of the street.

Though Beador has not publicly addressed the situation, the outlet previously reported that she offered to pay for the damage she caused to the Newport Beach house.

Beador’s close friend, Jeff Lewis, previously hinted that she sustained unknown injuries from the incident.

Lewis also expressed that though Beador, who has been going through a lot of “personal struggles,” has been “leaning on alcohol” but is certainly not an alcoholic.