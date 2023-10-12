Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper’s young daughters play cupid in rumoured romance

Single parents Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper’s young daughters parent-trapped the rumoured new couple into getting together.

Almost a week after the pair were spotted on a dinner date at Via Carota in Manhattan, The Messenger reported that the single parents were “bonding over” their young daughters when The Hangover actor asked the supermodel out.

Noting that the two single parents have “hung out” previously, a source told the outlet, “Gigi and Bradley were in touch recently, and were bonding over their daughters, when Bradley asked her out.”

The source further added that it was actually Cooper’s supermodel ex, Irina Shayk, who first introduced Hadid, with whom she has “been close over the years,” to her new rumored fling.

Hadid, 28, and Cooper, 48 fueled dating rumours, which first sparked last Friday, after a quick romantic weekend getaway.

The Star Is Born actor “pursued” the supermodel, who was “definitely interested and excited,” but “does not want a serious relationship.”

Hadid shares three-year-old daughter Khai with ex Zayn Malik, while Cooper co-parents six-year-old daughter Lea de Seine with Shayk.

“They have a lot in common, and both relate to being parents in the industry,” the source explained.