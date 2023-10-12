Taylor Swift channels Cinderella at ‘Eras Tour’ concert movie premiere red carpet

 
Thursday October 12, 2023
By Web Desk
October 12, 2023
Taylor Swift let her inner princess out at the premier of her Eras Tour concert movie.

In a stunning blue strapless gown by Oscar de la Renta, Taylor Swift made a spectacular arrival at The Grove in Los Angeles on Wednesday night for the world premiere of her concert film.

The Cruel Summer singer complemented her flowery cutout gown with a vintage diamond tennis necklace, and it had a fit-and-flare style and floor-length hem.

A homage to her "1989"-era hairstyle, perhaps, the superstar also wore her hair in a softly curled faux bob with her bangs brushed to the side and added a swipe of sky-blue makeup that suited her gown wonderfully.

Swift's previous appearance to fit the all-pop album's color scheme was a series of blue costumes she wore to herald the impending release of her "1989 (Taylor's Version)" re-record in August.

In fact, when insiders told TMZ that Swift planned a surprise appearance at the premiere, they made it clear that her cameo depended on the security situation at the exclusive mall. Swift's rumored new boyfriend Travis Kelce, a style icon in his own right, did not attend the Eras Tour event.