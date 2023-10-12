Taylor Swift channels Cinderella at ‘Eras Tour’ concert movie premiere red carpet

Taylor Swift let her inner princess out at the premier of her Eras Tour concert movie.



In a stunning blue strapless gown by Oscar de la Renta, Taylor Swift made a spectacular arrival at The Grove in Los Angeles on Wednesday night for the world premiere of her concert film.

The Cruel Summer singer complemented her flowery cutout gown with a vintage diamond tennis necklace, and it had a fit-and-flare style and floor-length hem.

A homage to her "1989"-era hairstyle, perhaps, the superstar also wore her hair in a softly curled faux bob with her bangs brushed to the side and added a swipe of sky-blue makeup that suited her gown wonderfully.

Swift's previous appearance to fit the all-pop album's color scheme was a series of blue costumes she wore to herald the impending release of her "1989 (Taylor's Version)" re-record in August.

In fact, when insiders told TMZ that Swift planned a surprise appearance at the premiere, they made it clear that her cameo depended on the security situation at the exclusive mall. Swift's rumored new boyfriend Travis Kelce, a style icon in his own right, did not attend the Eras Tour event.



